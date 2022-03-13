Top Karnataka news developments today

Satish Kumar B S 2291 March 13, 2022 11:43 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Goraguntepalya flyover is open to light vehicles in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: SUCHITH KIDIYOOR

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Goraguntepalya flyover, which was only recently opened to the public, will be closed to motorists at night.

The BJP is holding a programme to felicitate Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karnadlaje and party National General Secretary C. T. Ravi who worked as election in-charge leaders for different States and ensured party’s victory, at its State office in Bengaluru this evening.

A free dental check-up camp is being organized today by Udayabhanu Kala Sangha and Narayana Nethralaya at Sangha’s premises in Kempe Gowda Nagar today.

Writer K. N. Ganeshaiah’s book – Kaanana Janardhana – is being released today at C. Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N. R. Colony.

A programme is being held at Taralabalu library in R.T. Nagar today in remembrance of noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi who died recently. North Karnataka OBC Morcha of BJP’s State unit is meeting in Mantralaya today. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa is presiding over the meet which is expected to discuss the issue of OBC reservation in ZP and TP elections.

TV anchor Na. Someshwar is set to interact with students on facing examinations in Kalaburagi. South Karnataka: University of Mysore Vice Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar is holding a press conference to brief about the 102nd annual convocation of the University which is scheduled on March 22. The 101st convocation, which was held in September last, was delayed due to Covid. Mangaluru: While concerns are being expressed over deterioration of learning ability of PU students, lecturers feel that increased options in the question papers for PU 1 and 2 this year will lessen the burden of students.



Our code of editorial values