Top Karnataka news developments today

Top Karnataka news developments todayMarch 06, 2022 10:35 IST
The citizens group, Malleshwaram Social, is holding a peaceful protest march today to highlight the sorry state of roads and pavements in their neighbourhood.
A conference of newly elected office bearers of District and Taluk Office Bearers of Advocates’ Association today.
Celebration of Madivala Machideva Jayanthi at Jnana Soudha, Moodalapalya.
North Karnataka
- Central Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat is visiting Narayanapur dam in Yadgir district.
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating various development works in Hubballi today.
- Ballari In-charge Minister B. Sriramulu will inaugurate a new surgical block, cardiac centre, and oxygen plant at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari.
- An awareness programme is being held by administration of districts on child marriage in the region.
Mysuru
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the foundation stone for Cosmology Education & Research Training Centre (COSMOS) at University of Mysore today.
- The Department of Women and Child Welfare in Mysuru and Mandya districts to launch a campaign to create greater awareness on the law against child marriages. This comes in the wake of an increase in complaints of child marriages received from the rural hinterland during the peak of the pandemic.
Mangaluru
- Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P.S. Yadapadithaya presents Mangaluru Press Club Award to social worker Ravi Kakkepadavu at a function. K. Sadashiva Shenoy, chairman, Karnataka Madhyama Academy to also participate.
- Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar to launch a government campaign against child marriage in Mangaluru. Later he will inaugurate sports meet organised by the government for sports persons of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
- Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat to launch a campaign against child marriage in Udupi.
