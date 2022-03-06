Top Karnataka news developments today

Top news developments in Karnataka today, March 6, 2022

The citizens group, Malleshwaram Social, is holding a peaceful protest march today to highlight the sorry state of roads and pavements in their neighbourhood.

A conference of newly elected office bearers of District and Taluk Office Bearers of Advocates’ Association today.

Celebration of Madivala Machideva Jayanthi at Jnana Soudha, Moodalapalya.

North Karnataka

Central Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat is visiting Narayanapur dam in Yadgir district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating various development works in Hubballi today. Ballari In-charge Minister B. Sriramulu will inaugurate a new surgical block, cardiac centre, and oxygen plant at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari. An awareness programme is being held by administration of districts on child marriage in the region.

Mysuru

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the foundation stone for Cosmology Education & Research Training Centre (COSMOS) at University of Mysore today. The Department of Women and Child Welfare in Mysuru and Mandya districts to launch a campaign to create greater awareness on the law against child marriages. This comes in the wake of an increase in complaints of child marriages received from the rural hinterland during the peak of the pandemic.

