Top Karnataka News Developments Today

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy addressing an international seminar on temple architecture at Hampi in Vijayanagara district on Friday | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

February 26, 2022 10:51 IST

Key news developments in Karnataka

Here are Karnataka’s news developments on February 26, 2022 With 346 people from Karnataka stranded in the war-hit Ukraine, efforts continue to bring them back. A horrific fire tragedy at Carlton Towers in Bengaluru claimed nine lives back in 2010, February. Beyond Carlton came together as an advocacy group for fire safety in its aftermath. The group is holding its 12th annual event today at Bangalore International Centre at 6 pm. Karnataka Sangeetha Nrithya Academy will celebrate the birth centenary of Hindustani musical legend Bharat Ranta Bhimsen Joshi. Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the event at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru today at 4.30 p.m. Bangalore International Centre is organising B-Cause, a public event to celebrate the city’s NGOs, today and tomorrow. You can interact with the NGOs, witness live performances, buy from the vegan market and more. Dalit Sangharsha Samitigala Okkuta, a coalition of Dalit organisations, will hold a brainstorming session on the need for implementation of the Special Component Plan and Tribal Component Plan. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to participate in the event at Bapuji auditorium, Lidkar Bhavan. Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu is in Bengaluru on a four-day State visit. Today, at Greenwood High International School, he will inaugurate an ensemble of fine arts and state of the art indoor sports arena. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, will also participate. Prime Minister’s Phasal Bheema Scheme crop insurance policy distribution programme will be inaugurated at University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil inaugurates. South Karnataka In Chamarajanagar, the district administration will conduct a workshop and training to officials on child rights, concept of juvenile justice, child marriages prevention act etc. The outcome is expected to ensure a more stringent implementation of these laws in the rural hinterland. Governing Council meeting of Mysuru Medical College. The college is expecting a nod from NMC for increasing intake of MBBS seats from 150 to 250. Controversy is brewing in Kuvempu University with the declaration of results for distance education students based on their performance in “home assignments.” Over 14,000 PG students, enrolled for 2019-20, have gotten results this way. North Karnataka Today is the second and concluding day of international seminar on temple at Hampi in Vijayanagara district. Housing Minister V. Somanna to lay foundation stone for a project of constructing 750 houses at Sedam in Kalaburagi district under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Coastal Karnataka Mangaluru City Mayor Premananda Shetty to inaugurate two-day children’s festival at Amrita Vidyalaya at Boloor at 3 am. Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah to address Congress workers at Unity Hall, near Thokkottu. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada, and Culture, lays foundation stone for constructing Konkani Bhavan in Mangaluru. Chairman of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy K. Jagadeesh Pai presides. He also lays foundation stone for Karnataka Beary Academy’s new office.