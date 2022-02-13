Top Karnataka news developments today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar (second from left) at the roots and tuber mela which began in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

1. Author T. M. Krishna and translator Sumangala will talk about the ‘Challenges of Writing and Translation’ at Ranga Shankara between 11:30 am and 1 pm. The discussion is based on Mr. Krishna’s recent book ‘Sebastian and Sons’ which was translated by Ms. Sumangala.

2. The Rotary Club of Bengaluru is hosting an Indie pup adoption camp at the Rotary House of Friendship between 11 am to 4 pm

3. Bengaluru-based dancer and choreographer Sonia Soney along with Akilesh Dayanand will be presenting a work-in-progress version of their newest dance work, Purpose 3.0 at Ranga Shankara from 5:30-6:30pm

Mysuru, Mandya

1. A tuber and roots mela is underway in Mysuru in a bid to popularise their consumption and shore up cultivation. In this connection, the culinary delights that can be dished out using tubers and roots will be on demonstration through a competition today and is expected to draw tremendous response.

2. Mandya District in-charge minister Gopaliah will inaugurate the new court building at K.R. Pet and inaugurate a public library at Srirangapatana.

Mangaluru

1. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel is set to perform bhoomi pooja for widening the road between Pumpwell Junction to Padil Junction under the smart city mission at 3:30 pm. This stretch is located at the entrance to Mangaluru city from Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway No 75. The 2.8 km-long road will be made as a four-lane concrete road at a cost of ₹26 crore.

North Karnataka

1. The third Panchamsali Lingayat peetha to be inaugurated in Alagur in Bagalkot district.

2. The State government is yet to implement its budgetary promise of setting up a leather processing cluster in Athani in Belagavi. The cluster that was supposed to have a common treatment plant would have helped several footwear makers in surrounding villages.