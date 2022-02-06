Top Karnataka news developments today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating a self defence training programme today for girls in post matriculation hostels run by backward classes department

Bengaluru Collective is holding an online panel discussion analysing the Union Budget today. The discussion with a theme “Budget 2022: Is there a recovery in sight” will start at 6 pm

From North Karnataka

A group of farmers is planning to set up a cooperative farmers’ market to take on the new private farm produce market that has come up in Belagavi. KRRS and Krishik Samaj members have been protesting against the private market for three days now.

From Mangaluru

A start up has submitted a proposal to Mangaluru City Corporation for reducing the service charges payable to the civic body for handling solid waste in the next seven years. The proposal is now before the government for scrutiny