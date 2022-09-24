Top Karnataka news developments today

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah, Campaign Committee chairman M.B. Patil and Karnataka In charge, Randeep Surjewala pasting PayCM poster to a wall. File. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. The proposed power tariff hike by 43 paise per unit as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has allowed electricity supply companies (Escoms) to recover additional expenses, done for the third time this year, has drawn criticism.

2. Hectic preparations will start in Mysuru and elsewhere in Karnataka for Dasara from Monday. This time the famed Mysuru Dasara event is back to its traditional glory, after a lull owing to COVID-19. In a first, President Draupadi Murmu will be inaugurating Mysuru Dasara this time.

3. Karnataka Congress is continuing its “PayCM” campaign against alleged corruption in the ruling BJP, while also hold preparatory meetings for Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi which enters Karnataka on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. SELCO Foundation is presenting Surya Mitra awards today. The programme will be inaugurated by Dr. Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, Council of Energy, Environment and Water, Chancellor of Rishihood University, Haryana, and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, will be chief guest at the event at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar.

From South Karnataka

Industrialists in Mysuru have taken umbrage at KERC orders to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to recover fuel cost adjustment charges from all category of consumers.

From North Karnataka

1. Leader of Opposion in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge to inaugurate Visweswaraya Cooperative Bank in Kalaburagi.

2. Foundation day celebrations of KCCI in Hubballi at 5.30 pm. Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani to participate.

3. IIIT Dharwad campus is all set for inauguration by President of India on September 26.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Police is holding interaction with senior citizen at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, 11 a.m.

2. Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy is presenting honorary awards. V Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada and Culture will present awards at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Read more news from Karnataka here.