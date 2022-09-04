Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on September 4, 2022

The mass immersion of Ganesha idols to be held with a procession in Mysuru today. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Naavu Itihasakattidevu, a book on the study of women who actively participated in Ambedkar’s movement, published by Kavi Prakashana and translated to Kannada by Du. Saraswathi will be released. Retired vice chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University in Vijayapura Dr. Sabhiha Bhoomigowda and writer and thinker Peer Bhasha will speak about the book. The book launch will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. onwards

2. The 30th Annual Hussain Day convention on Stand for Social equality is being organised at Shia Grounds, near Baldwin Boys High School, Hosur Road, Richmond Town. It will be held at 4 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Forest officers are yet to catch the leopard after nearly a month of its first sighting in Belagavi.

2. A meeting of IT companies and professionals will explore potential to develop tier two cities into IT hubs at the Belagavi tech meet, say organisers.

3. Press meet by farmers who have lost their lands to the Bharatmala Highway Project in Yadgir.

From Mysuru

1. The proposed move of the University of Mysore to lease Jayalakshmi vilas mansion — a heritage building in the varsity campus — for 30 years to the Government has evoked strong opposition from a section of academics who will spell out their stance and the reasons for the opposition.

2. Mass immersion of Ganesha idols to be held with a procession today.

From Mangaluru

Udupi District Minister S. Angara directs officials to add 200 odd recently detected Endosulfan victims to the beneficiaries list and provide them facilities.

