Top Karnataka news developments today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka on August 28, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 28, 2022 12:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayoga Mantapa and Ranga Mandira are jointly organising an Environment friendly Ganesha workshop at Ramanjaneya Temple, Hanumanthanagar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prayoga Mantapa and Ranga Mandira are jointly organising an Environment friendly Ganesha workshop at Ramanjaneya Temple, Hanumanthanagar from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Ragi Kana is organising Eco friendly Ganesha-making workshop at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra campus, off Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, fom 11 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. While the Forest Department has continued efforts to catch the leopard that has created fear psychosis due to its appearance in Belagavi, some schools in the city have decided to reopen after obtaining no objection certificates from parents.

4. Ahinda leaders are holding a press conference in Yadgir.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

From Mysuru:

5. Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa is scheduled to visit Mysugar factory in Mandya on Sunday amid preparations to reopen the state-owned sugar factory that has remained closed for a long time

From Mangaluru:

6. Department of Health and Family Welfare is set to open six Namma Clinics in Udupi District. The proposed clinic will offer 14 services to people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mangalore
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app