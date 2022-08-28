Top Karnataka news developments today

Prayoga Mantapa and Ranga Mandira are jointly organising an Environment friendly Ganesha workshop at Ramanjaneya Temple, Hanumanthanagar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. Prayoga Mantapa and Ranga Mandira are jointly organising an Environment friendly Ganesha workshop at Ramanjaneya Temple, Hanumanthanagar from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Ragi Kana is organising Eco friendly Ganesha-making workshop at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra campus, off Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, fom 11 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka:

3. While the Forest Department has continued efforts to catch the leopard that has created fear psychosis due to its appearance in Belagavi, some schools in the city have decided to reopen after obtaining no objection certificates from parents.

4. Ahinda leaders are holding a press conference in Yadgir.

From Mysuru:

5. Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa is scheduled to visit Mysugar factory in Mandya on Sunday amid preparations to reopen the state-owned sugar factory that has remained closed for a long time

From Mangaluru:

6. Department of Health and Family Welfare is set to open six Namma Clinics in Udupi District. The proposed clinic will offer 14 services to people.