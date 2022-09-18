Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on September 18, 2022

Key news developments from Karnataka on September 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Communist Party of India (Marxist), Karnataka State Committee is organizing a rally and public meeting. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Polit Bureau members M. A. Baby and B. V. Raghavulu. will be participating in the rally and public meeting in Bagepalli from 11 a.m.

2. The National Law School of India University is organizing its 30th Annual convocation today. Chairman and Co-founder, Nandan Nilekani, Infosys, will be the chief guest and deliver the Convocation address. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice of India, who is also the Chancellor of NLSIU will preside over the event that will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus, 11 a.m.

3. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organizing the Finale of the 14th Edition of Manthan — innovation and business plan presentation. Minister for Higher Education and IT & BT Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan and Member of Parliament, Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya will be participating in the event as chief guests. Vice Chancellor of VTU, Dr. Karisiddappa will preside over. The event will be held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus on Palace Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association, as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations is organizing Jasma Devi award presentation and 43rd merit award distribution function. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The event will be held at Jasma Devi Mandira Kalyana Mantapa, No. 11, Austin Town Layout, opposite BDA Complex, from 11 a.m.

5. Bengaluru International Arts Festival an initiative of Artistes Introspective Movement (AIM) is celebrating the birth centenary of Rani Vijaya Devi, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be followed by wings of melody by Dr. Suma Sudhindra on Veena and Dr. Manasi Prasad on vocal. They will be supported by Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth on violin, Amith Nadig on flute, Shadrach Solomon on keys, Karthik Mani on percussion, Adarsh Shenoy on tabla. The programme will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Karnataka Pradesh Backward Classes Federation is organising State-level backward classes session today. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi will inaugurate the session. It will be held at Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar from 10 a.m. onwards.

7. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust is organizing a vocal concert by B. S. Anand. He is accompanied by Vishwajith on violin, G. S. Nagaraj on mridanga and Srinidhi Koundinya on Ghata. The concert will be held at Balamohan Vidya Mandira, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, opposite Ananya Hospital, Rajajingar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association is organizing a vocal duet by S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya. They will be ably supported by Mathur R. Srinidhi on violin, Phanindra Bhaskara on mridanga and Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna on morsing. The programme will be held at the Indian Heritage Academy Hall, near Police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala from 4.15 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in the inauguration of Krishimela in Dharwad.

2. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to participate in a workshop on empowering the rural youth held at Gulbarga University.

3. Transport Minister B. Sreeramulu will inaugurate Dussara Sports at district stadium in Ballari.

4. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge will address media in Kalaburagi.

5. Plogathon and plantation drive as part of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav to be flagged off by Umesh Jadhav, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi.

6. BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal writes a letter to HC Chief Justice seeking action against Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga math.

From Mysuru

1. Mysuru District in-charge Minister S. T. Somashekar and others will visit Chamundi Hills to review the preparations for the President’s visit and Dasara inauguration on September 26.

2. Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and D. K. Shivakumar will discuss and chalk out strategies to ensure success of Bharath Jodo yatra when passing through the State.

3. Janapada Seva Trust of Melukote will release a book on Chipko Movement and hold an interaction session on the life and philosophy of environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna.

From Mangaluru

Coastal Security Police are set to clean Malpe and Padukare beaches in Udupi today as part of International Ocean Day.

Read more news from Karnataka here.