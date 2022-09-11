Top Karnataka news developments today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. The Department of Forest, Government of Karnataka, on the occasion of National Forest Martyrs Day, is organizing a programme to pay tributes to the martyrs of Forest Department who sacrificed their lives to protect the forest and wildlife wealth of the country. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be participating in the programme as the chief guest at the event that will be held at Aranya Bhavan, 18th Cross, Malleswaram.

2. BJP Samarthak Manch, Karnataka, is organizing a programme to present the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award 2022. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje and Member of Parliament Tejaswi Surya will be participating as chief guests at the event that will be held at Rajput Sabha, No. 39, 11th Main, Vasanth Nagar, Millers Road, from 3 p.m. onwards.

3. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a vocal duet by Chilkunda sisters — Lakshmi Nagaraj and Indu Nagaraj. They will be accompanied by Srinidhi Mathur on violin, B. S. Anand on mridangam and Phanindra N on ghatam. The concert will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K. R. Road, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

4. Sawanna Publishers is organising a book release programme on Sunday. ‘Preetiyinda Ramesh Yashassina Sutragalu’ — simple success formulas written by actor Ramesh Aravind. Anant Nag, writer and journalist Jogi, and Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada will be participating in the programme that will be held at B. P. Wadia Auditorium, Indian Institute of World Culture, B. P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi from 11 a.m.

5. Women of Wisdom in association with DULT and Rotary Bengaluru Lalbagh is organizing a Cycle Day on Sunday between 6.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. The activities of the day include: cycling, plogging (Mini Forest, J. P. Nagar and awareness on solid waste management. It will be held at Clarence Public School, J. P. Nagar 4th Phase.

From North Karnataka

1. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D. K. Shivakumar, Working President Eshwar Khandre and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B. K. Hariprasad to hold preparatory meeting in Ballari for the Bharat Jodo Yatra rally.

2. Former Minister S. K. Kanta to address media in Kalaburagi.

From Mysuru

1. Forest Department will observe Martyrs Day to commemorate those who died in the line of duty saving forests and wildlife.

2. ‘Life is Calling Sports’ organises Celebration Mysore run — a half marathon and 10k run — to popularise sports and healthy living

From Mangaluru

1. Prices of “chali” (white arecanut) variety of arecanut maintain an upward trend since past fortnight. Traders have attributed such a trend to short supply

