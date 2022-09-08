Top Karnataka news developments today

Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout being evacuated using boats at Sarjapur in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The residential area still remains under water three days after torrential rains hit the city. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

People of Bengaluru have some respite from rain for the second consecutive day, with Wednesday night rain being no more than a drizzle in most parts of the city. However, residents in the Mahadevapura zone continue to battle the after-effects of heavy rains which saw their homes and apartments turned into islands. The government of Karnataka has assured IT firms along the Outer Ring Road, one of the worst-hit parts, that infrastructure issues will be fixed by the next monsoon. Meanwhile, a Central team has begun an assessment of rain damage in Karnataka and visited some districts today. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is expected to visit rain-hit areas in Bengaluru today. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is organizing a three-day conference-cum-public expo “Manthan” from today. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. He will be accompanied by General (Dr) V.K. Singh (Retd), Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The event will be held at Taj West End, Race Course Road, 9 a.m. onwards. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in association with Vinayaka Gakak Vangmaya Trust, is organizing Prof. V.K. Gokak award presentation ceremony today. The award will be presented to G.M. Hegde, retired Kannada lecturer from Dharwad, by Ajay Kumar Singh, senior scholar and retired IPS Officer. The event will be held at K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, on Race Course Road from 11 a.m. From South Karnataka The 14th science congress to be conducted by Karnataka Rajya Vignana Parishat, Mysore district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate. The Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, to host south zone conference of Indian Academy of Biomedical Sciences. Elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation will be held today. BJP is expected to retain both the posts. From Coastal Karnataka While Southwestern Rly agrees to extend Bengaluru-Mangaluru express via Mysuru to Karwar and Konkan Railway agrees to receive it, Southern Railway, an intermediary in the path, says it can send the train to Karwar only three days a week while on the rest of the days the train has to be terminated at Mangaluru, upsetting patrons. ADVERTISEMENT From North Karnataka Visvesvaraya Technological University at Belagavi faces allegations of not following UGC norms in appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor. Group of environmentalists and concerned citizens to share views today on the need for harvesting rainwater of Benne Halla and other streams in Dharwad district as rains lash the district Read more news from Karnataka here.

