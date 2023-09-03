Top Karnataka news developments today

September 03, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

All India Trade Union Congress, Bangalore District Council, is organising an M.D. Harigovind memorial lecture on Perspectives on Minimum Wages today. Akshaya Kalpa Organic will present a Colorthon — draw your imagination. Minister of Transport and Religious Endowments Ramalinga Reddy and Chief Patron of Colorothon Sowmya Reddy to participate. The event will be held in St. John’s Auditorium, Open air amphitheater, Koramangala, at 11 a.m. Rangotri Children Theatre School is organising a programme to pay tribute to Gaddar (Gummadi Vittal Rao), poet, singer, and communist revolutionary. The programme will be held in Samsa Bayalu Rangamandira, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, at 5 p.m. The second day’s programme of the 18th Dhwani Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur Music Festival organised by Bangalore Kidney Foundation features a vocal recital by Jayatheerth Mevundi, accompanied by Roopak Kallurkar on tabla, and Satish Kolli on Harmonium. from 10.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.; The evening session concerts will have a vocal concert by Divya Shenoy and a party; from 5.30 p.m. to 6.15 p.m. Sarangi concert by Sarfaraaz Khan from 6.30 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.; and a vocal concert by Dr. Alka Deo Marulkar and party from 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. Venue: JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar 8th Block. Trust for Performing Arts, Chennai will present a Tamil play Paayum Oli at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Phase, at 3.30 p.m. and at 7.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

Ministers Eshwar Khandre and Rahim Khan to participate in Narayana Guru Jayanthi in Bidar (12.30 p.m.) CPI(M) to stage protest at SVP Circle in Kalaburagi on the issue of rising prices of essential commodities at 11 a.m. Press meet by office bearers of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) on an event to be held in Yadgir. The Belagavi IT meet, a convention of entrepreneurs in and around Belagavi to be organised at the end of the month, hopes to bring together IT and other new age industries and foster business.

From Mysuru and Mangaluru:

Mysuru District Congress unit is holding a press conference. Press conference by Sarvodaya Karnataka. A seminar is being held on SC/ST grants utilisation for social empowerment. Felicitation to cine actor Ananth Nag on his 75th birthday and an interaction programme.

