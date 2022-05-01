Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments in Karnataka on Sunday, May 1

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Joint Committee of Trade Unions: May Day celebrations; Main speakers include retired Supreme Court Judge V. Gopala Gowda, Prof. Babu Mathew of National Law School, Dr. G. Ramakrishna, Marxist intellectual, Freedom Park, 11 a.m.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is releasing a book titled “Ischoolappa” that has been brought out to honour former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice M. Ramakrishna on the occasion of his 86 th birthday at Ravindra Kalakshetra, 4 pm

3. Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the defunct Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, Basavanagudi, is being held through virtual mode today

4. 84th Sri Rama Navami Global Music Festival: Hindustani music concert by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Satish Kolli and Keshava Joshi at Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, 6.30 p.m.

5. Sri Vani Kala Kendra: Felicitation to Vidwan M.S. Sheela; Vocal recital by M.S. Sheela, violin by H.M. Smitha, mrudanga by Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma and morching by Arun Kumar; Strings attached - duet Kumaresh - violin, Jayanthi Kumaresh - veena, mrudanga by K.U. Jayachandra Ro and Khanjira by Pramath Kiran, Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwaranagar

6. Comedy Brigade: Laughter pandemic — a radical mime at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Discussion on English and Marathi books on demonetisation at IMER management institute in Belagavi.

From Mysuru

District administration, Mysuru ZP and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports conducts “Go Green Go Clean” program to create public awareness on environmental issues and cleanliness

From Mangaluru

Water at Gujjarkere, the historic tank with religious significance that was rejuvenated at around ₹ 6 cr cost, is not potable, says College of Fisheries. Coliform count/100 ml exceeds 1,600 while faecal coliform exceeds 300, confirming continued sewage flow into the tank.

