Top Karnataka news developments today

March 23, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Here are the important developments in Karnataka to watch out for today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to hold a series of brainstorming sessions for the Lok Sabha polls, with former and incumbent party legislators from the 14 constituencies that go to polls on April 26, Congress party office bearers and heads of boards and corporations. With Congress banking heavily on the success of its five “guarantee” schemes, he will also meet heads of committees formed to ensure smooth implementation of the five guarantee schemes. Suspense continues over the candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the BJP in Karnataka, though former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said that the BJP will finalise them by Friday. It is anticipated over the weekend. Meanwhile, BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok will inaugurate BJP Lok Sabha Election media centre. The party is also holding a workshop for its State election management committee workshop. The Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association, Bengaluru, is organising the 21st Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers on the theme “Equity and Excellence for Futuristic Judiciary.” Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India, will inaugurate. The Hindu Group is organising a two-day Living Spaces Property Expo, 2024, from today at Chandra Sagara Conventional Hall, 3rd Block, near Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The second edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival will be held on March 23 and 24 in Bengaluru at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Anjanadri Layout, Konankunte Cross. Today the festival will start with the Charu Charu Hariharan Quartet, blending Kerala and Karnataka percussion with tribal music. Bharata Yatra Kendra, M.P. Prakash Samajamuki Trust, Hoovina Hadagali, and Lokanayaka Jayaprakash Narayan Vichara Vedike are jointly celebrating Dr. Ramamanohara Lohia birth anniversary and award presentation ceremony today. Chief Minister’s Political Advisor B.R. Patil inaugurates the programme at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road at 11 a.m. Chandanachuru, a Kannada novel written by Alur Doddaningappa, will be released today by writer and thinker Dr. Banjagere Jayaprakash. Critic Dr. M.S. Ashadevi and writer Daya Ganganaghatta will speak about the book. The event will be held at Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumarakrupa Road, at 5 p.m. 16th Edition of Bengaluru International Arts Festival today features Pratibodhana the awakening - a dance production by Rama Vaidyanathan and team at 6 p.m. Silapatdhikaram dance drama and the tale of Anklet, featuring Shama Krishna, Mithu Shyam and Sangeetha Phaneesh at 7.15 p.m. Venue: Chowdiah Memorial hall, Vyalikaval.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mahesh Joshi, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, inaugurates the two-day 23rd Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mangaluru, writer Bhuvaneshwari Hegde presides over the sammelana, which has begun at 9.30 a.m.

From South Karnataka

As many as 204 students will receive certificates during Graduates Reception of JSS Medical College.

From North Karnataka

The people of Hanchinal village at Wadagera taluk in Yadgir district threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election if the water crisis of the village is not solved in 24 hours.

Track latest news from Karnataka here