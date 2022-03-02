Top Karnataka news developments on March 2, 2022

Congress supporters at Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road - Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction, during the 2nd phase of Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 - Walk for Water, from Ramanagaram to National College Ground, Basavanagudi, demanding implementation of the balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, in Bengaluru on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

March 02, 2022 11:00 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today