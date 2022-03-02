Top Karnataka news developments on March 2, 2022
Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today
1. Penultimate day of padayatra by Congress seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project. The yatra will go through Bengaluru city roads.
2. Amidst the row over dress code for PU students, several former VCs have strongly argued the need for having uniforms for all educational institutions, including private ones.
From north Karnataka
1. Social activist S R Hiremath and farmers’ leader Chamarasa Malipatil are addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi today
2. Parents of students stranded in Ukraine appeal to the Union Government to bring back their wards soon. They are anxious after the killing of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a native of Haveri district, by Russian forces
From south Karnataka
Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar will review the progress of projects under Karnataka Development Programme today. Most of these works are under implementation in the rural hinterland, and need to be completed before the end of the financial year lest the funds lapse.
From coastal Karnataka
Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, inaugurates Neighbourhood Youth Parliament. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, presides at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, 9.30 a.m.
