Top Karnataka news developments on March 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress supporters at Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road - Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction, during the 2nd phase of Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 - Walk for Water, from Ramanagaram to National College Ground, Basavanagudi, demanding implementation of the balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, in Bengaluru on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Penultimate day of padayatra by Congress seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project. The yatra will go through Bengaluru city roads.

2. Amidst the row over dress code for PU students, several former VCs have strongly argued the need for having uniforms for all educational institutions, including private ones.

From north Karnataka

1. Social activist S R Hiremath and farmers’ leader Chamarasa Malipatil are addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi today

2. Parents of students stranded in Ukraine appeal to the Union Government to bring back their wards soon. They are anxious after the killing of Naveen Gyanagoudar, a native of Haveri district, by Russian forces

From south Karnataka

Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar will review the progress of projects under Karnataka Development Programme today. Most of these works are under implementation in the rural hinterland, and need to be completed before the end of the financial year lest the funds lapse.

From coastal Karnataka

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, inaugurates Neighbourhood Youth Parliament. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, presides at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, 9.30 a.m.