Top Karnataka news developments on March 1, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress supporters walk into Bengaluru district at Kumbalgodu, on Mysuru Road, during the Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 - Walk for Water, from Ramanagaram to National College Ground in Basavanagudi, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river, at Mekedatu, in Bengaluru on February 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. The padayatra of the opposition Congress seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project will pass through Bengaluru city today. Already FIRs have been filed against 37 Congress leaders for violation of COVID-19 norms. Traffic snarls too are expected in some southern areas of Bengaluru due to the padayatra.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating A B Vajpayee stadium in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru today.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is participating in Shivaratri festivities at JP Park, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru at 9.15 p.m.

4. Nruthya Shivaratri programme is being organised to mark Maha Shivaratri festival at Shesha Mahabalamuri Temple Trust, Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru at 9 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Janandolanagala Mahamaitri, a conglomerate of people’s movements, to launch padayatra from Basavakalyan demanding repeal of controversial amendments to farm laws in Karnataka.

2. Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kalaburagi district In-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani demanding establishment of the office of Inspector General (Prisons) in Kalaburagi.

3. Retired government employees to hold a State-level convention in Hubballi

4. Belavadi Mallamma Utsav ends in a simple manner. Minister Shashikala Jolle demands renaming of army women’s wing after the 17th century queen

From southern Karnataka

BSNL to inaugurate Karnataka ‘s first Public Data Office. The rollout PDO initiative to improve digital connectivity in rural areas has been described as a ‘game changer’ for economic activity and social life of people in villages, and is expected to benefit education and health sectors.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, who is also in-charge of Udupi district, inaugurates a music fountain and viewers’ gallery at Shivaram Karanth Theme Park at Kota in Udupi district at 6 p.m.