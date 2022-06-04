Top news developments in Karnataka on June 4, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 04, 2022 11:50 IST

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai late on Friday announced that the government plans to re-look some of the content related to 12th century philosopher-poet-social reformer Basaveshwara in the revised school textbooks, which have kicked up a controversy. Further discussion and debate around this issue is expected today from various quarters.

2. Rastrakavi Kuvempu Pratistana is set to release English translation of Kuvempu’s classic work Malegalalli Madumagalu. It will be released by poet Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 11 a.m.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishath celebrates the 138th birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar today. Retired Judge of Karnataka High Court A.J. Sadashiva to inaugurate the event at Parishath premises, Chamarajpet, at 5.30 p.m.

4. Several programmes have been organised to mark World Environment Day today. Among them is inauguration of E-Waste At Gallery to mark World Environment Day at Orion Mall at 3 p.m.

5. Bangalore Lalithakala Parishad and Ramasudha Charitable Trust are organising Dr. H. Narasimhaiah Memorial Cultural Festival. Vocal recital by M S Sheela and party today at Dr. H.N. Kalakshetra, 7th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Hindutva groups have threatened to lay siege to the Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna claiming right to offer worship on the ground that it was once a temple. Security has been intensified and prohibitory orders clamped to prevent any untoward incident.

2. District administration celebrates the birth anniversary of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, reckoned to have laid the foundation of modern Mysuru. There is a special lecture on the maharaja's contribution, organised by History Department, University of Mysore.

3. Valedictory of the physical training programme conducted by Department of Youth Services and Sports, and NCC. Cadets and youths were provided training to meet the criteria for physical standards for Defence and Police Services.

From north Karnataka

1. All India Kisan Sabha leaders to address media on the farmers' electricity issues.

2. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to address press conference jn Hubballi, to campaign for party candidates in Council elections

3. Dalit and progressive organisations take exception to announcement of PUC calendar before announcement of CBSE results.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Preliminary work begins for constructing two new platforms at Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

2. A four-day exhibition of art works made with coffee powder by artist Jane Noronha for World Environment Day will begin at Prasad Art Gallery in Mangaluru at 5 pm today.

3. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri will participate in the valedictory of diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru at 5 p.m.

