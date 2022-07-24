Top Karnataka news developments on July 24, 2022

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar felicitating Geetanjali Shree, (third from left) International Booker Prize Recipient and Rickey Kej, (second from right) two time Grammy Award Winner at the Literature Festival in Mysuru on July 23, 2022. (From left) Thankam Panakal, Secretary, and Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson and Aroon Raman, (right)Author, were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka on July 24, 2022

1. The Mythic Society is organizing Dr. M.H. Krishna memorial endowment lecture. Rekha Rao, writer and independent researcher, will speak on Interpreting the Dholavira Signboard of the Indus Valley Civilization. The lecture programme will be held at Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society premises, on Nrupathunga Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in association with Maharaja Shri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Foundation is organizing a book launch programme. The book titled “Shrividya Gana Varidhi’ will be released by Justice M.N. Venkatachalaiah, former Chief Justice of India. The book which contains 94 compositions of Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar (Pen name: Srividya) is edited by Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi, renowned Musicologist. The launch will be followed by a music concert ‘Ragamalika compositions ‘conducted by Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi. The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Sharana Vakilara Vedike - Karnataka is organizing its anniversary celebrations. During the event, it will also felicitate eminent personalities of the society. The programme will be held at Sri Basaveshwara Sujnana Mantapa, near Hosahalli Metro Station, Vijayanagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. BTM Cultural Academy is organizing a music concert. There will be a vocal recital by Sahana Ramachandra. She will be supported by Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin, Deepika Srinivasa on mridanga and Vasavi Taranath on ghatam. The concert will be held at Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind, 3rd Cross, 3rd Phase, J.P. Nagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association is organizing a vocal concert by Nisha Rajagopalan. She will be supported by Vaibhav Ramani on violin, Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridangam and Tumkur B. Shashi Shankar on ghatam. The programme will be held at the Indian Heritage Academy Hall, near Police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala from 4.15 p.m. onwards.

6. Saaligrama Jaina Mitra Mandali, Bengaluru is organizing its 21st anniversary celebrations, award presentation ceremony and a seminar on “Changes in Jain Society, special contributions of Jain poets - up to 13th Century”. The event will be held at Akkamahadevi Auditorium, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampamahakavi Road, Chamarajapet from 3 p.m. onwards

From North Karnataka:

KLE Hotel Management students in Belagavi have made a claim for the Kalam national award for dishes made out of millets by them.

First Convocation of postgraduate degree courses is being held at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari today.

From Mysuru:

An Eat Right Walkathon to spread the message of consuming healthy food and stay fit is being conducted in Mysuru by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. It is being held in 75 cities across India as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Youth Club of Mysuru Zoo will be inaugurated by Salumarada Thimmakka to kickstart the activities for 2022-23 promoting wildlife conservation awareness among the school and college going students.

Valedictory of Mysuru Literature Festival is being held today.

From Mangaluru:

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily will inaugurate a Beedi Workers’ Convention being organized by Karnataka Karavali Beedi Workers’ Union and South Kanara-Udupi District Beedi Contractors Union, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel releases research book, “Beedi Baduku,” Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly U.T. Khader and others attend, Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, 10.30 am.

Dakshina Kannda district in charge Minister V Sunil Kumar will lay foundation stone for developing Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill, 10.15 am

Mangaluru City police are set to hold a meeting to address the grievances of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people, 11 am