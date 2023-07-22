Top Karnataka news developments today

July 22, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today

A day after the conclusion of the Budget Session of the Karnataka Legislature, all eyes are on how the tie-up between the Opposition parties BJP and JDS will pan out. Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H.D. kumaraswamy held a joint press meeting yesterday to attack the ruling Congress. The Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka, is presenting the State best export awards. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the awards. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Ministers will take part. The programme will be held in the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha at 12 noon. Swearing in ceremony of Mukhamantri Chandru as the State president of AAP will be held on the Bharat Scouts and Guides Bhavan on Palace Road, at 11 a.m. The Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru, will release a Special Cover on the occasion of “National Flag Day-2023” to commemorate the adoption of the National Flag of India. It will be released by S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General in Meghdoot Auditorium, 5th floor, Bengaluru GPO Building, at 11 a.m. Karnataka State Most Backward Classes Vigilant Forum is organising an interaction programme on “Crisis of reservation for backward classes in local body elections.” H.N. Nagamohan Das, Retired High Court Judge, MLA and senior Advocate A.S. Ponnana, former Backward Classes Chairpersons C.S. Dwarakanath and Kantaraju, among others, will participate. The programme will be held in Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark Road, from 12 noon.

From North Karnataka

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje participated in Rozgar Mela held in Hubballi at BVB College this morning. Rain-related damages were reported in some villages in Dharwad district. Rains continue in other North Karnataka districts too.

From Coastal Karnataka

Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Madhu Bangarappa at Muslim Educational Institutions Federation prize distribution programme in Mangaluru, Prestige International School, Jeppinamogaru, 11 a.m. Com Pol will be at the Sanchara Samparka Dina, Garage Owners Association, Jeppinamogaru, in Mangaluru, 10 a.m. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa reviews department work, Zilla Panchayat office at Mangaluru, 2.30 p.m.

