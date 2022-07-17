Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on July 17, 2022

1. Ragi Kana is organising a workshop on safe and natural pest control measures. An expert team of eco-conscious gardeners will demonstrate easy methods using available materials at home.

2. Government of Karnataka and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are jointly organising programmes related to the inauguration of various development works in Mahalakshmi Layout Legislative Assembly Constituency and foundation stone laying ceremony, near Shiva Temple, Kaveri Nagar, Pipeline Road, 11 a.m.

3. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Strand Precision Medicine Solutions are jointly celebrating COVID Genomic sequencing and surveillance effort in Karnataka, Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and Science and Technology Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Minister of Medication Education and Health Dr. R. Sudhakar will participate, Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Chunchasri Balaga: Satsanga and felicitation programme, felicitation to candidates selected through UPSC and KPSC for IAS, IPS, IFS, KAS, KSPS posts and other higher officers, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda inaugurates, Kuvempu Kalakshetra, Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha premises, V.V. Puram, 4 p.m.

5. Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Art and Culture Wing, Sangama Thirtha: Rejuvenating glorious Indian Culture, 75th Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav, a friendly communion of Artists, noted Kannada playback singer B.K. Sumitra inaugurates, D. Rukmangada Babu, Director Maitreyi (Sahoyoga) RID 3190, Educator Tripti Arvind, chief guests, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 9.30 a.m.

6. Kempegowda Hitarakshana Samithi is celebrating 513th birth anniversary of Kempegowda at its premises on 17th Cross, 1st Main Road, K.P. Agrahara, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. Vamshi Academy of Music Trust is organising guru smruthi programme on the occasion of Sri Guru Poornima celebrations, followed by flute concert by B.K. Anantha Ram, violin by Arjun M.D., mrudanga by R. Ramanath, Ghata by Sachin D, morsing and tabla by Srinivas A, Vamshik Sadhana, Site No. 21, AHR Layout Adharsha Nagar, near Grama Panchayat office, Arasinakunte, 10 a.m.

8. Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association is organising an electrical contractor’s convention and felicitation programme on Sunday at the Royal Senate, Gate No. 6, Palace Grounds, Sri Ramana Maharshi Road, 12 p.m.

From North Karnataka:

9. VTU gets 49th rank on NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) among technology education institutions.

10. Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi will hold a meeting with the principals of Kannada medium unaided schools and also with Kannada Sahitya Parishat district and taluk presidents today.

11. Aradhana Celebrations of Malakhed Uttaradi Math to begin at Yaragol in Yadgir district..

From Mysuru:

12. Rains have continued to lash Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts

13. 54th foundation day of Central Institute of Indian Languages is being held today; Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education, will be the chief guest.

From Mangaluru:

14. Udupi District administration is set to launch free booster dose administering drive against COVID 19 to eight lakh eligible people from July 18. It will go on till September 30.