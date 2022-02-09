Top Karnataka news developments on February 9, 2022

Top Karnataka news developments today on February 9, 2022

09 February 2022 10:44 IST

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch for

1. High schools and colleges in Karnataka are shut for three days, starting today, as the hijab-saffron shawl row escalated across several campuses in various parts of Karnataka, and the situation turned violent on Tuesday.

2. The High Court of Karnataka will continue the hearing, which began yesterday, on the petitions filed by five Muslim girls studying in a Government Pre-university College for Girls, Udupi district, seeking a declaration from the court that they have a fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of hijab (head scarf) as per Islamic faith, on college premises.

3. The issue has caught national and international attention, with Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai today reacting to the issue

Advertising

Advertising

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a Cabinet meeting today, which will focus on the worsening law and orders situation in Karnataka over the hijab-saffron shawl row. It is also expected to clear many projects.

5. NSUI students early this morning hoisted the national flag on the campus in Shivamogga where a saffron flag was hoisted yesterday by a section of students.

6. Interactive engagement session in Bengaluru today with private sector organisations on overall development of school education, presided over by B.C. Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

From South Karnataka

1. Centre for Rural Development Education and Innovation Technology to launch the works onrestoration of a lake on the outskirts of Mysuru as part of reviving 40 water bodies in the district.

2. Many progressive organisations and citizens oppose construction works in Maharaja Park in the heart of Hassan city. Hassan MLA has planned some buildings in the park.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress leader and former minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi to address mediapersons in Kalaburagi on the ongoing hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

2. Kalaburagi City Corporation installing two compost plants.

3. Press meet by Nadaf Pinjar Association in Kalaburagi

From Coastal Karnataka

1. MLC and Dakshina Kannada Congress committee president K. Harish Kumar to address a media conference.

2. Mangaluru City Corporation Council to supply drinking water from its main pipeline in Thumbe to Kannuru gram panchayat en route.