Top Karnataka news developments on February 8, 2022

08 February 2022 10:23 IST

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch for

1. The High Court of Karnataka will hear the petitions filed by five Muslim girls studying in Government Pre-university College for Girls, Udupi district, seeking a declaration from the court that they have a ‘fundamental right to practice essential religious practices, including wearing of hijab (head scarf) as per Islamic faith, ín college premises. This comes in the backdrop of a raging controversy over a section of Muslim girls being denied entry into classrooms for wearing hijab in Udupi district, which college authorities attributed to violation of the dress code. A group of Hindu boys have been turning up in saffron shawls demanding that they too should be allowed to wear markers of their religious identity, if hijab can be allowed, creating tension on campuses and suspension of classes.

2. Second day of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s two-day visit to Delhi. While discussions on pending projects and financial issues are the official reason for the visit, seeking permission for cabinet expansion or reshuffle is the more urgent reason, with pressure building from his party colleagues in Karnataka. Whether Mr. Bommai, who met Hone Minister Amit Shah on February 7, be able to meet party president J.P. Nadda today remains to be seen.

3. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has proposed increasing the extent of violations that can be regularised with a penalty ranging from 5% to 15%. A meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, will seek inputs from Directorate of Municipal Administration before a final report is submitted to the government for approval.

4. Karnataka High Court on February 7 pulled up Bengaluru civic authorities over pothole-ridden roads. While the next hearing is in February 15, what remedial measures the civic body will take on the condition of roads is to watch out for.

5. Karnataka State police’s annual sports event gets under way at KSRP parade ground in Bengaluru this morning.

6. Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy celebrates the birth centenary of musician S. Krishnamurthy at 5 p.m. at Nayana Auditorium.

In Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Muzari, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle visits pilgrim centre Kukke Subrahmanya to reviews progress of development projects taken up under the master plan of the temple.

2. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate self-defence karate training for girls in post-matriculation hostels managed by Social Welfare Department, in Mangaluru. S. Angara, Minister for Ports, Fisheries, Inland Water Transport and Udupi district in-charge, inaugurates the same training programme in Udupi.

In South Karnataka

1. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa is scheduled to visit D B Kuppe village in Nagarahole forest area on Karnataka-Kerala border.

2. Former Minister Tanveer Sait, who was admitted to hospital on February 7 night following chest pain, is likely to be discharged today.

In North Karnataka

1. Farmers will begin relay hunger strike against the private farm market in Belagavi after mediation by the Deputy Commissioner failed. Farmers have alleged violation of rules in granting permission to the market, and have sought its closure.

2. District administration will begin Obavva Self-defence Training Programmes in the districts of north Karnataka today.

3. National Health Mission, in association with the State Health Department, will conduct cancer awareness and health screening camps in Kalaburagi.