Top Karnataka news developments on February 7, 2022

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has left for New Delhi on a two-day visit to meet MPs to discuss the State budget, and also to meet various Union ministers. He will holding consultations with the legal teams representing Karnataka in various inter-State water disputes. His visit has evoked political curiosity in the wake of a growing demand by ministerial aspirants to expand the ministry. The Chief Minister has sought appointments from BJP’s central leaders, apparently to discuss this demand.

2. ITI workers’ strike enters the 69th day on Monday. On this occasion, they are organising an ITI corporate office chalo protest

3. Load testing is under way on Goraguntepalya flyover, which has been closed since December. Traffic police say it will take48-72 hours to complete testing during which time the main carriageway from 8th mile to toll plaza will be closed. Motorists must use the service road.

From Mysuru

Dalit organisations have called for a bandh in the city against alleged disrespect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The proposed bandh call has left the business community divided. A majority have opposed the bandh citing Supreme Court’s ruling and inconvenience to public.

From Mangaluru

1. The mandatory uniform dress code for government schools and PU colleges will come into effect from today in the wake of a row over some right-wing organisations opposing wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in coastal region

2. Mangaluru city police are organising a counselling session for those against whom theft cases and other minor criminal cases have been closed. Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhar Pai will address them at 10 a.m. as part of reformation activity by police.

3. KPCC president D.K. Shiva Kumar will review progress of digital membership drive of the Congress in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. He will hold meetings in this regard at Kaup in Udupi district in the noon and at Mangaluru at 3 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Four-year-old Doodappa Appa to be anointed as 9th peethadhipati of Sharanbasaveshwar samsthan in Kalaburagi at a programme that has been organised today.

2. A plan of action for developing interior roads of Hubballi-Dharwad has been chalked out. It is expected to take at least a few months to relay all interior roads