Top Karnataka news developments on February 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch for

1. Clothing Manufacturers Association of India will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking a cut in GST on clothing, which currently stands at 12%. The Association is making a presentation on the industry to Mr. Bommai who also holds the finance portfolio and heads the GST committee.

2. Controversy over Muslim girls not being allowed into classroom wearing hijab: One more college in Udupi was embroiled in the controversy on Friday -- fifth college so far -- when some students were not allowed to enter the campus wearing hijab, even as Hindu boys insisted on wearing saffron shawls as a counter. The issue is unlikely to die down at least until the case related to it is heard on February 8. Echoes of the controversy are being heard in other parts of the State too, even as a political slugfest is unfolding on the communally sensitive issue.

3. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary is expected to announce various measures taken by the department for upliftment of the economically weaker sections of society.

4. Power disruptions expected in several areas of Bengaluru today.

5. Senior Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim, who has announced his decision to quit the party over not getting leader of opposition post in Legislative Council, may announce his future course of action today.

6. Congress workers to stage a protest in front of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike office opposing the alleged interference of the government in restructuring of BBMP wards in the State capital.

7. CPI (M) Bengaluru North and South district units to protest against city civic body’s plan to collect cess management fee along with electricity bill.

8.Students who are in a state of confusion over Karnataka State Law University announcing second semester examinations after having begun third semester classes are staging Rajbhavan Chalo in Bengaluru today seeking Governor’s intervention. Dharwad Bench of High Court had earlier issued order for promotion of II semester students of III-year LLB course. KSLU has appealed against the order.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mahalinga Naika, in his 70s, who has been selected for Padma Shri award, will be felicitated at a function in Sharada Vidyalaya in Mangaluru. Mr. Naika, a farm labourer, single-handedly drilled seven tunnels to irrigate his two acres of barren land on a hill slope at Amai village in Bantwal taluk.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, to inaugurate the new office of Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V. Sunil Kumar, who is also minister for Kannada and Culture, Energy, in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

Political activities are expected to pick up in Kalaburagi after the Kalaburagi bench of the High Court that heard two petitions related to elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the the city’s civic body on Friday rejected the list of 68 eligible voters, which included five BJP MLCs from outside the district, and asked the authorities concerned to conduct the elections within one month based on the previous electoral rolls. This is expected to benefit Congress. (CAN GIVE LINK)

From South Karnataka

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Institute of Company Secretary of India to hold an analysis of Union Budget 2022-23 at their premises on Devaraj Urs Road from 4 p.m.