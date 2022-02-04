Top Karnataka news developments on February 4, 2022

04 February 2022 10:14 IST

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for

1. The row over students entering classrooms wearing hijab continues to rock two pre-university colleges in Udupi district in coastal Karnataka. A section of girl students wearing hijab were not allowed to enter a college on February 3 even as the High Court of Karnataka admitted a plea on the matter. Further developments expected today, as the controversy refuses to die down.

2. Today marks the birth anniversary of celebrated Hindustani musician the late Bhimsen Joshi, who hails from Karnataka. Though he lived in Pune in his later years, it was north Karnataka towns that shaped his sensibility as a musician and his link with Dharwad in particular remained strong through his life.

3. In Karnataka, an average of 78,381 new cases of cancer are being diagnosed every year as per population based cancer registries. While the leading sites of cancers in males are lung (10.1%), stomach (6.9%) and prostate (6.4%), breast (27.9%), cervix (12%) and ovary (6.4%) are the leading cancers among women. Today is World Cancer day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar will flag off ‘Cancer Awareness and Awareness Mission’ programme to mark the day.

4. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will address a press conference today on the proposed interlinking of rivers in the southern peninsular, as mentioned in the Union Budget.

5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold review meetings of the Health and Medical Education Departments, Minister K. Sudhakar is expected to speak later on COVID-19 situation.

6. A meeting is slated to discuss the infrastructural needs of the newly-carved out Vijayanagar district, chaired by the Chief Minister. The district was carved out of Ballari on February 7, 2021, to become the 31st district of the State with Hosapete as its headquarters.

7. Urbanization in the Global South: Perspectives and Challenges, co-edited by Kala S. Sridhar and George Mavrotas, will be released at Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bengalure at 5.30 p.m. today.

From South Karnataka

Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani will visit industrial areas of Mysuru to take stock of the local situation. Stakeholders, including members of Mysore Industries Association, will highlight issues related to lack of civic amenities, absence of industrial waste recycling plant, need for Industrial Township Authority to streamline taxation, which are plaguing the industrial areas of Mysuru for decades.

From North Karnataka

1. Farmers continue agitation against private APMC in Belagavi. They allege that government officials had violated norms to permit a private farm produce market.

2. Book by journalist Krishni Shirur, who fought and won against cancer, is set for release in Hubballi today.