Top Karnataka news developments on February 28, 2022  

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone in Mangaluru for widening NH 75 (Mangaluru - Bengaluru highway) between B C Road and Adda Hole. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

1. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate 729-km of National Highway stretches in three districts. He will also lay foundation stone for building and widening of 599 km of National Highway stretches.

2. The opposition Congress is set to begin the second day of its padayatra demanding early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project. The padayatra will reach Bengaluru city outskirts today.

3. Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society is inaugurating Students’ Satellite Launching Scheme besides holding programmes to mark Science Day at Government Pre-University College premises in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

From Northern Karnataka

1. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone for road works in Belagavi and Hubballi

2. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will hold stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Kalaburagi in view of GESCOM’s petition seeking revision in power tariff.

3. Yadgir district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan to review progress of various development programmes in the district

From Southern Karnataka

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad will review development works in the district

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone in Mangaluru for widening NH 75 (Mangaluru - Bengaluru highway) between B C Road and Adda Hole, and dedicates 15 national highway projects. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also participate in this function, at 5 p.m.

2. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will address members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mangaluru at 6 p.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will also be present at the event.

3. Ananth Hegde Ashisara, Director, Regional Empowered Committee (South Zone), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurates a two-day workshop on animal diversity and taxonomy at Mangalore University at 10 a.m.