Top Karnataka news developments on February 22, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for

The damaged window panes of hotel Bismillah at Malpe in Udupi. The restaurant belongs to Hyder Ali, father of Hazra Shifa, one among the six girls who have petitioned the High Court of Karnataka seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

Here are the top news developments to watch out for

1. Shivamogga city, which witnessed violence following the death of Harsha, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activist, continues to be tense. Schools are closed and a curfew is in force. No untoward incident reported since last night.

2. Karnataka’s legislature session, which continues to witness pandemonium over controversial remarks on the national flag by RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, is likely be adjourned sine die today, days ahead of schedule.

3. High Court of Karnataka continues its daily hearing in the hijab case.

4. A group of people pelted stones at hotel of the father of one of the six Udupi girls who have approached the Karnataka High Court in the dress code matter, at Malpe in Udupi district on the night of February 21.

5. The overall COVID-19 vaccinations in Karnataka is expected to breach 10 crore mark today. 6. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy to hold festival of science communication, Vijnana Sarvatra Pujyathe, at Academy office on GKVK campus.

From South Karnataka

Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association is holding a workshop today in Mysuru on increasing sugarcane yield.

From North Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Science Exhibition at Kalaburagi District Science Centre being organised as part of National Science Week and 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

2. Farmers in Yadgir to protest demanding a rake point to store fertilisers.

From Coastal Karnataka

Association of Political Science Teachers of Dakshina Kannada Pre University Colleges and the Association of Sociology, Economics and History Teachers of Pre University Colleges in Dakshina Kannada to conduct a workshop for high school teachers on employment opportunities in humanities. It is to prepare teachers to motivate high school students to take up humanities and not only science courses.