Top Karnataka news developments on February 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Congress MLAs staging a protest in the well of the House against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement of hoisting a saffron flag at Red Fort in New Delhi, during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on February 16, 2022.

1. There is tension in Shivamogga town following the murder of a 23-year-old said to be associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges.

2. Legislature session resumes today after the weekend break. The session has seen disruptions over the past week with the Congress holding demanding the resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his controversial remarks on the tricolour.

3. Arguments over the hijab case -- on whether students can wear hijab in classrooms -- will continue in the Karnataka High Court.

4. Ahead of National Science Day, celebrated on February 28, professors from the Indian Academy of Sciences are holding a virtual media conference to unveil their plan to celebrate the occasion for about 10 days with multiple events.

From South Karnataka

University of Mysore and Karnataka Police Academy to sign MoU today. This is first time KPA is joining hands with a State university for availing skills for its trainees from experts as part of their year-long training curriculum.

From North Karnataka

1. District Congress to protest condemning the controversial statements of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on the tricolour.

2. Pradhikara to distribute books to high school and college libraries in Kalyana Karnataka region.

3. Gram panchayats in Belagavi to take up segregation of waste in villages by tying up with women’s groups.

4. Media meet by activist S.R. Hiremath in Hubballi on issues concerning illegal mining, corruption.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct a public hearing on Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company’s proposal to hike power tariff. 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Mangaluru City Corporation to conduct a two-day children’s festival from February 26 to reduce the impact of prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Different competitions to be organised for students during the two days.