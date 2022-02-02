Top Karnataka news developments today

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

02 February 2022 10:58 IST

Here are the key news developments inKarnatakato watch out for today.

1. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is set to hold a high-level meeting with police officials on the issue of seizing and towing away wrongly parked vehicles. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaion Sunday had announced that the Government will soon unveil a new vehicle towing policy, faced with criticism that parked vehicles were being towed away in an adhoc manner.

2. The Karnataka unit of BJP will today livestream Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Aatmanirbhar economy by setting up giant screens in district and taluk centres and holding discussions around the theme. This is aimed at building tempo ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with the M.R. Sreenivasmurthy Committee that has been constituted to study re-structuring of four RoadTransport Corporations (RTCs). The committee is likely to come out with recommendationsto make cash-strapped road transportation corporations financially self-sustainable.After the pandemic, the RTCs have suffered a loss of over Rs 4,500 crore.

4. Congress will hold a protest today against the Union Budget, which they say ignores priority sectors.

5. A section of striking guest lecturers of colleges in Karnataka, who have been protesting for over 50 days demanding job security, are rejoining work. They have been re-recruited with a higher pay on the ground that they meet the eligibility criteria, unlike the other section who have not made it to the list. The union, however, says that the government is indulging in divide-and-rule policy.

6. Action is awaited in the case of alleged police excess on striking Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishath activists on Bangalore University campus on Saturday.

7. COVID numbers fell below 7,000 in Bengaluru on Tuesday as did positivity rate. Experts say no numbers will further taper off in the days to come.

From Mangaluru

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, comprising Mangaluru, receives a new 8-wheeler Over Head Equipment Inspection Wagon (Tower Car) for inspection and maintenance of overhead electrical equipment. This is the 7th tower wagon inducted in the division. With this, Kumble- Mangaluru-Junction-Jokkatte-Panambur section will get an exclusive tower wagon for maintenance.

From North Karnataka

Five months after City Corporation elections, Belagavi city is yet to get a new Mayor. BJP is in a fix as there are many claimants to the post of Mayor and Deputy MayorLingayat organisations in North Karnataka are upset over alleged attack on their leaders. Thet allege that false cases are being filed against them to harass them. They have urged the Chief Minister to take remedial steps.

From Mysuru

The Commissioner of State Archaeology Department Museums and Heritage B.R.Poornima is slated to speak on Heritage and Mysuru on JSS community radio station at 11.30 p.m..