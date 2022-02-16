Top Karnataka news developments on February 16, 2022

Here are the top news developments in Karnataka to watch out for

1. Undergraduate and pre-university colleges across Karnataka, which were shut following a row over dress code, are reopening today. There is high police security in colleges in sensitive areas that witnessed unrest over the row. Higher Education Minister has clarified that restrictions on wearing hijab do not apply to degree colleges.

2. The full bench of the Karnataka High Court of Karnataka will continue to hear the case on whether girls can attend classes wearing hijab. Yesterday lawyer for petitioners argued that India’s ‘positive secularism’ should be upheld and protected.

3. Karnataka’s Legislature session continues. Yesterday the Assembly saw intense debate on Government announcing that it will not roll back amendments made to the APMC Act.

4. Well-known Kannada poet Channaveera Kanavi passes away at Dharwad at 93. He was one of the key figures in modern Kannada poetry.

5. Department of Kannada and Culture will felicitate the 2022 Padmashree award recipients. Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegade Kageri, Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will participate. The event is at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 5.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

Abdul Majeed, president of Karnataka unit of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to speak about dress code issues in Mangaluru.

From South Karnataka

District in-charge secretary will review various development projects under implementation in Mysuru and take stock of the progress achieved against the target in the wake of some works being affected due to focus on handling COVID-19.

From North Karnataka

1. Ballari In-charge minister B Sriramulu to visit temples in and around Ballari

2. Bharat Hunnime festival in Saundatti Yallamma temple. A huge crowd is expected to gather at the village.