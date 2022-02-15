Top Karnataka news developments on February 15, 2022

Here are the top news developments in Karnataka to watch out for

1. After address to the joint session yesterday by Governor Taawar Chand Gehlot, Karnataka’s Legislation session continues today where the Opposition is expected to raise issues such as the ongoing dress code row.

2. After a break owing to the hijab row, pre-university and degree colleges will reopen tomorrow. Police are expected to announce security arrangements today ahead of reopening. High schools, which were also shut, reopened on Monday.

3. Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the case on whether girls can be allowed to enter classrooms in hijab. Yesterday petitioners pointed out that hijab is allowed even in kendriya vidyalayas.

4. Public hearing on whether bus services in Bengaluru are affordable for the common people. This event by Bus Prayanikara Vedike is at Ashirwad, St. Mark’s Road, 2.30 pm. to 5.30 p.m.

5. All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka, is organising a webinar on the topic “Education at Peril-Ongoing Educational problems in Karnataka” at 5.30 p.m. The webinar is on zoom platform.

6. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy to announce details of Bengaluru Film festival.(https:// www Sunil Puranik, Chairman Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, to elaborate.

7. Inauguration of Embassy Manyata Flyover by Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group, and Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT, will also be present at the event.

From North Karnataka

1. Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and Congress leader B.R. Patil, along with party workers, to protest in Kalaburagi alleging misappropriation of public funds by contractors and Aland MLA in the implementation of development projects.

2. Chikkodi separate district agitation committee demands division of Belagavi district. The demand is pending for over 25 years and successive governments have put it off citing the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

From South Karnataka

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan to inspect a few degree colleges in the backward district of Chamarajanagar to apprise himself of infrastructure requirements.

From Coastal Karnataka

The underground drainage wet wells at four places in Mangaluru at Padil, Jalligudde, Jeppinamogaru and Kadekar are ready. People will be asked to link the sewer lines of their houses to the city corporation’s drainage network in another 15 days, says Mayor.