April 27, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Here are the important developments in Karnataka to watch out for today

Elections to the 14 constituencies in Karnataka concluded yesterday and the Election Commission of India is expected to release the final and revised polling percentages today. The overall percentage stood at 69.23%, marginally higher than the 68.96% recorded in 2019, as of last evening.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra will announce its campaigning strategy in Mysuru today. The Sangha also raise issues in the remaining 14 Parliamentary constituencies in the State hoing to polls on May 7.

The 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2024 will be held at 12 locations in eleven cities across Karnataka from today. The event will guide students who are preparing for various exams, including the UPSC, CET counselling, and NEET Counselling from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It will also provide career guidance on courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Fashion Designing, Journalism, Animation, Performing Arts, Management, Engineering, Medicine, and Architecture. It is being held at Mangala Mantapa Auditorium at NMKRV College in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, besides Hubballi (KLE auditorium) and Ballari (Basavarajeswari Public School), from 11 a.m.

Career Counselling 2024 will be held at 12 locations in eleven cities across Karnataka from today. The event will guide students who are preparing for various exams, including the UPSC, CET counselling, and NEET Counselling from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It will also provide career guidance on courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Fashion Designing, Journalism, Animation, Performing Arts, Management, Engineering, Medicine, and Architecture. It is being held at Mangala Mantapa Auditorium at NMKRV College in Jayanagar in Bengaluru, besides Hubballi (KLE auditorium) and Ballari (Basavarajeswari Public School), from 11 a.m. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic music concert by Mandolin U. Rajesh and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival-Yuva Sangeethotsava, will present a flute duet by Heramba and Hemantha and party on Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova, is organising Carnatic classical vocal concert by Anagha Yoganand and party, at 5 p.m.; followed by vocal duet by Archana and Samavi and party. The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 7.15 p.m.

Natanam Institute of Dance will present a dance tribute to Carnatic music maestro Syama Shastri by Dr. Raksha Karthik and her disciples at Yuvaka Sangha, No. 4, 31st Cross, 11th Main, 4th Block, Jayanagar, 5 p.m.

Drushya Bengaluru will present a Kannada drama “Sum Sumke” written by Kotganahalli Ramaiah today. The drama is designed and directed by Dakshayani Bhat A. and will be staged at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 12 p.m.

Track latest news from Karnataka here