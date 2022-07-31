Top Karnataka news developments today

Bharat Scouts and Guides Karnataka Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia. File photo: Special Arrangement

July 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Charumathi Prakashana is organising a book release programme. Avataranike, edited by Mamata G. Sagar, will be released on Sunday at C. Ashwatha Kalabhavana, Narasimharaja Colony at 10.30 a.m. Former Minister and Chief Commissioner of State Bharat Scouts and Guides P.G.R. Sindhia will be participating in the event as the chief guest.

2. Lions Club International District 317 F is organising new office bearers installation ceremony on Sunday at Nimhans Convention Center, Hosur Road, opposite Lakkasandra bus stop. The event will be held from 4 p.m. onwards.

3. The last day of the solo exhibition titled “Introspection” by Umesh V.M. will be held at Gallery No. 2, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4. Dream India Network is celebrating Bakrid from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in collaboration with St. Francis Group of Institutions at St. Francis College Koramangala 8th Main.

From North Karnataka:

5. Karnataka Union of Working Journalists will present awards for journalists in Kalaburagi.

6. Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane is set to take out a bike rally in Kalaburagi as part of its State Conference.

From Mysuru:

7. Citizens’ Committee will conduct a padayatra to promote the use of Khadi flags and call upon people to eschew the use of synthetic flag

From Mangaluru:

8. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra participates in an event being organized by the Mangalore Runners Club Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022, Decathlon.