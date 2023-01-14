Top Karnataka news developments today

January 14, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

Press Club of Bangalore is organizing a Meet the Press programme with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at Press club.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry will address a press meet on the issues pertaining to Power Tariff, Union Budget and issues related to industry. FKCCI president, B.V. Gopal Reddy to address.

ISKCON Bangalore is organizing the 38th annual Ratha Yatara today. It will be inaugurated by Sri Vidyasrisha Tirtha Swamiji of Vyasaraj Mutt.

From North Karnataka:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in Hara Jatra Mahotsava in Harihar organised by Panchamasali Peeth

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate Brahma Kalashotsava of Bunts Sangh in Hubballi

Yadgir District in-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan will attend KDP meeting today.

From Mysuru:

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India will distribute Aids and Assistive Devices to differently abled personsin Chamarajanagar today.

Military Veterans’ Welfare Association to felicitate dependents of war martyrs as part of Armed Forces Veterans Day

Mysuru District Congress will hold a working committee meeting of backward class leaders

From Mangaluru:

MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will inaugurate the annual day programme of Dakshina Kannada unit of State government employees Association today.

