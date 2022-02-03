Top Karnataka news developments for today

Here are the key news developments in Karnataka to watch out for on February 3, 2022

1. With complaints galore about lack of decorum in the State Legislature and falling standards of debates, a two-day training is being organised from today for newly-elected members on legislature rules and transaction of business. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah are to deliver lectures.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was set to leave for Delhi today, has postponed his visit to Monday February 7. With talk of a Cabinet reshuffle in the air, ministerial aspirants are expected to intensify lobbying over the next few days.

3. Karnataka Government on February 2 announced that the practice of towing wrongly parked vehicles will be suspended until a clear policy is in place, amidst complaints of rude behaviour of towing staff. How the law will be enforced till such time is something to watch for.

4. COVID-19 numbers in Karnataka are falling, but the number of deaths remains a matter of concern. The State on February 1 reported 81 deaths, the highest so far. Experts say this is the reason not to drop our guard.

5. Tarun Mehta of Ather Electric Company is set to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The State Government is keen to give a push to electric vehicles.

6. Ministers have begun pre-budget meetings, with State budget expected to be presented in March. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will meet senior officials today to seek higher allocation for the department in the State budget for 2022-23.

7. New state-of-the-art vehicles of State Disaster Response Force to be unveiled. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is expected to participate virtually in the event.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court to hear Congress petition questioning the legality of inclusion of BJP MLCs from outside the district in the electoral rolls of Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency. Congress has alleged that BJP was, by including the names of outsiders in the electoral rolls, trying to increase its strength in the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation and capture the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. BJP doesn’t have a majority in the civic body.

2. South Western Railway General Manager Sanjeev Kishore to unveil highlights from the budget related to SWR at Hubballi.

From Mangaluru

S. Angara, Minister for Fish, Ports and Inland Water Transport, who was appointed as the new district in-charge minister of Udupi, will inaugurate his new office at the district headquarters.

From South Karnataka

Mandya district in-charge minister Gopalaiah to review progress of development works with focus on handling of COVID-19.