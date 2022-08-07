Top Karnataka news developments today

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa (on the mic). File | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

August 07, 2022 10:46 IST

Key news developments from Karnataka on August 7, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Karnataka, is organising 8th National Handloom Day on Sunday. On the occasion, handloom weavers will be presented with State-level awards by Minister for Handlooms, Textiles, Sugar and Cane Development, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa. The event will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, Bengaluru, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Karnataka State Committee is organising a State-level programme to mark the birth centenary of Comrade Shibdas Ghosh, founder of SUCI (Committee). The event will be held at Gundurao Auditorium in Seshadripuram, opposite Mantri Mall from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Sri Aurobindo Society State Committee, Karnataka, is organising a one-day national conference on ‘The renaissance of India and Indian nationalism in the light of Sri Aurobindo’‘ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. MP Tejasvi Surya will be participating in the event as the chief guest, while Dr. Vikram Sampath, author and historian, will be the guest of honour. The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. at NIMHANS Convention Centre, Hosur Main Road, opp. Lakkasandra bus top, Bengaluru.

4. Parvathi Nritya Vihangama will be presenting Bharatanatya by Sushumna S. Pradeep. It will be held at ADA Rangamandira on J.C. Road, Bengaluru, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. The two-decade celebration of Sapthaswara Sangeetha Vidyalaya, Arakere, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J.S.S. Public School Auditorium, in Banashankari II Stage, opposite Devagiri Venkateshwara Temple, Bengaluru.

6. The 47th year celebration of Parimala Geleyara Balaga will be held on Sunday. During the event, a book on Sri Kanakadasaru - Kanakadasa Darshana written by Dr. S. Jayasimha, Professor, Jayanagar National College, will be released. During the event, Parimala award will be conferred upon 16 noted achievers. The event will be held at Bangalore Gayana Samaja on K.R. Road, from 5.45 p.m. onwards.

North Karnataka:

1. Ballari District In-charge Minister B. Sreeramulu will visit Ankamanalu village in Sandur Taluk in the Ballari district where cases of vomiting and diarrhoea have been reported.

2. Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and Congress leader B.R. Patil will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti State convener Mavalli Shankar to address press about Beda Jangam caste certificate issue.

Mysuru:

1. The first batch of nine elephants, which will take part in Mysuru Dasara from September 26 to October 5, will be accorded a send off from Veeranahosahalli on the outskirts of Nagarahole. This ceremony called Gajapayana signals the countdown for the commencement of Mysuru Dasara. The elephants and their mahouts will arrive in Mysuru later in the day by trucks and will camp in the city till the conclusion of Dasara celebrations.

2. Second day of the Jackfruit festival. It will feature cooking contest today.

3. Final day of Mysuru Startup Pavilion and Conclave being held to highlight opportunities for young entrepreneurs and to promote Mysuru as a Startup hub.

Mangaluru:

1. Members of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project are set to clean the surroundings of over 15,000 places of worship to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.