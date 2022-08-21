Top Karnataka news developments today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Samajavadi Vedike is organising birth anniversary celebrations of Socialists Shantaveri Gopalagowda and Madhu Limaye. On the occasion, the Vedike will also remember Shahu Maharaj. The event will be inaugurated by former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa. Badagalapura Nagendra, President, Rajya Raitha Sangha and Prakash Murthy, President, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bengaluru Urban District will be participating as chief guests. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Armenia India Eurasian Trade Council is organizing an India Aramenia Conference, Youri Babakhaniyan, ambassador of Republic of Armenia to India will be the chief guest. The conference will be held at The Turf Banquet Hall, Renaissance Marriott Hotel, No. 17, Race Course Road, 4.30 p.m.

3. Sawanna Publications will be releasing a book titled ‘LTTE Murthy calling’ - written by A. Venkateshmurthy. The book release programme will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha, Hanumanthnagar from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. The Mythic Society is organising two lectures. A lecture on The Moplah massacre will be delivered by Sandeep Balakrishna, founder and Chief Editor, The Dharma Dispatch, at 11 a.m. Another lecture on Kittoor Mutiny: Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna, will be delivered by Dr. Amaresh Yatagal, Head of the Department of Epigraphy, Kannada University, Hampi at 12 p.m. Both the lectures will be held at Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society, Nrupathunga Road.

5. United Conservation Movement is organizing a press conference in support of the Draft notification of Eco Sensitive Area in Western Ghats, 11.30 a.m.

6. Rushipeetham Satsangam, Bengaluru, is organizing Sri Gurushakti Bhakti_Mukti _ Guru Geeta Pravachana Yajnam in Telugu By Samavedam Shanmukha Sarma. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sri Bharathi Tirtha Sabha Bhavana, Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankarapuram.

7. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association is organizing a music concert. Aditi Prahalad will render a vocal concert. She will be supported by Anand Viswanathan on violin, Jayamangala Krishnamani on mridangam and Sharath Kaushik on ghatam. The concert will be held at The Indian Heritage Academy Hall, near police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala from 4.15 p.m. onwards.

8. Nrityantar is holding its 11th annual Odissi Dance festival, titled Naman on Sunday at ADA Rangamandira, J C Road from 5.30 p.m. onwards. There will be performances by Arushi Mudgal from Delhi, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble from Bengaluru, Rahul Acharya and Sourav Mohanty from Bhubaneswar.

From North Karnataka:

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will initiate various development programmes in Haveri district.

2. Education Minister B. C. Nagesh will address a special education conference in Sedam of Kalaburagi district.

3. Veerashaiva Lingayat Swabhimani Balaga is addressing a press conference.

From Mysuru:

1. State level youth festival featuring, debates, quiz and round table discussion on various topics conducted by University of Mysore, Vice Chancellor Hemantha Kumar to inaugurate.

2. A workshop on New Educational Policy and job opportunities will be conducted by Bharatiya Vidya Sangha.

From Mangaluru:

1. Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 tolled stretch between Mangaluru and BC Road with potholes and craters makes driving miserable.

2. World Konkani Centre unveils five Konkani stalwarts who worked in the formation of the Constitution at its premises in Shakti Nagar on August 29.

