Top Karnataka news developments today 

August 20, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. Jagrutha Karnataka will hold a conclave to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs..

2. A book titled Empowering India written by Scientist Prof. T. Pradeep and Krishnan Narayanan, published by Indian Academy of Sciences and IIT Madras Alumni Association will be released today. N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, will release the book in the Infosys Science Foundation Auditorium.

3. To mark the Kumar Gandharva Birth Centenary, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Regional Centre, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Kumara Gandharva Prathishthan, supported by Sapthak Bangalore, is presenting second day’s Hindustani music concert today.

From North Karnataka:

1. Devaraj Urs birth anniversary celebration will be held at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Panchamasali reservation agitation committee will hold district level meetings to prepare for next phase of agitation.

From Mysuru:

1. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H. C. Mahadevappa to participate in 108th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in Mysuru.

2. Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar will hold a press conference to spell their next course of action over the release of water to Tamil Nadu and other issues faced by the farmers.

3. Public Works Minister Satish Jharkiholi will participate in Bheema Sankalpa programme at Chamarajanagar and will also hold public grievances’ meeting.

From Mangaluru:

1. Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism Sripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate Karnataka region curtain raiser of Global Maritime India Summit, 2023, at New Mangalore Port Authority premises in Mangaluru. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will participate in the even

2. Speaker U.T. Khader will inaugurate celebrations for the 108th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in Mangaluru

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT