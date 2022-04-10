Top Karnataka news developments today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing a public gathering at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Saturday, April 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 10, 2022 11:27 IST

Key news developments from Karnataka on April 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. 84 th Sriramanavami Utsav is being organized by Srirama Seva Mandali at Fort High School Grounds of Chamarajapet in Bengaluru at 6.30 pm

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announce that a CID probe will be ordered into the murder of youth Chandru in Bengaluru. He says an order in this regard is likely to be issued by the Bengaluru city police commissioner today.

3. A national seminar on homoeopathy is being organized today to mark World Homoeopathy Day at Therapanth Bhavan, Gandhinagar in Bengaluru.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate various development works in his home constituency of Shiggavi today.

2. VTU Vice-chancellor is addressing PDA Engineering College graduation day in Kalaburagi.

3. Sri Ram Sena is taking out a procession in Kalaburagi. Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar has ordered the closure of all liquor outlets in the city as a precautionary measure.

4. Ashraya colony residents plan to lay a seize to local MLA’s house seeking amenities in their locality in Hubballi.

From Mysuru

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with Yoga Federation of Mysuru is organising ‘Yogotsav’, a countdown programme for International Yoga Day 2022, at Mysuru Palace. Another 72 days are left for International Yoga Day 2022.

From Mangaluru

Gujjarkere lake that was recently desilted and renovated at a cost of over ₹6 crore, is gathering sewage again with the MCC remaining a mute spectator.

