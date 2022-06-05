Top Karnataka news developments today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 05, 2022 10:57 IST

Key news developments from Karnataka on June 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment is organizing a World Environment Day celebrations and Karnataka State Environment award presentation ceremony, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the programme at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College premises, Bangalore University, Palace Road.

2. Namma Whitefield is organizing a campaign to save Pattandur lake by forming a human chain around the Pattandur Agrahara Lake.

3. V. Sommanna Foundation is celebrating World Environment Day and will also felicitate students who have secured distinction in SSLC 2021-22 examination. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at M.C. Layout, Vijayanagar.

4. Bangalore Lalithakala Parishad and Ramasudha Charitable Trust will host a Bharatanatya performance by Satyanarayana Raju and team at Jayanagar 7th Block.

From North Karnataka:

1. Transport Minister B. Sreeramulu and Ballari MP Y. Devendrappa will address media in Ballari on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 8 years in office.

2. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan will speak at a party campaign meeting for Legislative Council polls.

From Mysuru:

1. Forest Department will conduct seed-sowing festival from today as part of World Environment Day across the district to increase green cover; Yaduveer Wadiyar will release tree census data of Ward Number 48 where the exercise was held on an experimental basis.

2. Chief Minister to hold a meeting to review preparations for Yoga Day.

From Mangaluru:

1. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South inaugurates ‘Miyawaki’ urban forest developed by Syngene- Biocon Foundation on the National Highway side near Padua High School

2. Udupi district administration observes World Environment Day by cleaning Uppunda beach and holding a function later.