  1. The Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka and STPI - Bengaluru, are jointly organising the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other ministers. The event will be held at Bengaluru Palace at 10 a.m.  
  2. U.S. Consulate General Chennai in association with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum are jointly organising an event titled “Reach for The Stars” today. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar and former Astronaut Rakesh Sharma will address school students. The programme will be held in VITM Auditorium, on Kasturba Road, at 3.30 p.m.  
  3. Press meet by Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalingareddy regarding demonstration of SOS panic button’s importance and Advance driver assisting system in prevention of accidents at BMTC Central office in Shanthinagar, at 3 p.m.  
  4. BMTC Kannada Kriya Samithi is organising the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. Minister for Transport Ramalingareddy inaugurates. The event will be held in BMTC Central Office on Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road in Shantinagar, at 4 p.m.  
  5. Karnataka State Government Pensioner’s Association is holding a State-level Pension adalat today. Commissioner, Treasury Department, Dr. Arundhati Chandrashekar will inaugurate the Adalat at Government Employees Bhavana, 1st Floor, Cubbon Park at 11.15 a.m. 