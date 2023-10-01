October 01, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST

The Department of Women and Child Development and Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens are observing World Senior Citizens’ Day today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitaraman and Padmashree Award recipient Harekala Hajabba, will be the special guests at the event that will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 10.30 a.m. The Department of Posts, on the occasion of World Postcard Day, will release a set of 16 picture postcards depicting the rich heritage of Bharat with special cancellation. The event will be held in Meghdoot Auditorium. Bahurupi is organising a special lecture by writer and activist P. Sainath on ‘Who were our Freedom Fighters?” today. Centre for Film and Drama and S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratishthana in association with Academy of Music and Book Brahma will be organizing a conversation with noted Kannada writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa today. Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, is organising “Swachhata He Seva” programme for garbage free india at Yelahanka bus stand, at 10 a.m. J.H. Patel Foundation, to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of J.H. Patel, is organising a seminar. ISKCON Cultural Centre is organising the inaugural programme of Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the guest of honour. Nelada Siri, a biography of former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka S.M. Krishna, written by Dr. N. Jagadish Koppa will be released today. Senior Citizens’ Day to be observed at Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat. About 30 students have fallen ill after consuming alleged contaminated water in Yaktapur village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district. Press conference in Kalaburagi by Manujamatha Cineyana and Janaranga theatre group about the cine fest to be organised in Kalaburagi. Railways to conduct mass shramadhan and demonstration of “14 minute miracle” scheme entailing rake cleaning in 14 minutes. Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru launches second phase of its Swaccha Mangaluru Abhiyan by organising plogging, a combination of jogging with picking up litter in Mangaluru city. After scrapping the four-package solid waste management bidding process to select contractors to collect and transport garbage from four zones in Mangaluru city last week, Mangaluru City Corporation is now clueless on how to maintain over 100 vehicles purchased for the purpose as selection of new contractors is likely to take a year.

