Top Congress leader has held talks with BJP on joining party with 50 others after Lok Sabha polls, claims H.D. Kumaraswamy

December 10, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

Continuing his attack on the ruling government, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hinted at the possible collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha polls, claiming that a top leader of the party had already held talks with BJP leaders at the Centre.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Sunday, December 10, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had information that a leader of the Congress consulted BJP senior leaders at the Centre assuring that he would come out with 50 legislators. “A leader has gone to the leaders at the Centre with an application to join them after the Lok Sabha polls. He has sought ‘relief’ for another six months so that he can join them with 50 or 60 MLAs,” he said. However, he did not spell out the name of the Congress leader.

“Anything can happen after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said. “Something similar to what happened in Maharashtra can happen here too. Nobody is honest or committed to the party. They will look after their individual benefits. This has happened all along in politics,” the former Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has been boasting about having won 135 seats in the State Assembly polls. “However, we know what their actual position will be in the Lok Sabha elections,” he commented.

Referring to the socio-economic survey, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the Chief Minister was trying to “divide people on caste lines” in the name of caste census. Further, on the CM’s assurance of ₹10,000 crore for the development of minorities, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was not opposed to providing funds for the Muslims. “But what about the Hindus? All Hindus are not upper castes. There are Dalits and the poor. What about them?” he said.

On copra prices

Commenting on the dip in copra prices, Mr. Kumarswamy said coconut growers in Hassan, Tumakuru and other districts suffered due to the fall.

“The State Government has treated coconut growers like beggars by announcing a support price of only ₹1,200 per quintal. The people of the State should understand how the government is treating them,” he said.

Further, he said he would take out a padayatra from Arasikere to Tumakuru to awaken both the State and the Centre on this issue after the Assembly session. I will take out the padayatra despite health issues. If I were the CM, I would have ensured ₹15,000 per quintal of copra,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT