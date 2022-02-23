Took part in procession to calm the crowd: Eshwarappa

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has claimed that he did not violate the prohibitory order during the procession of Harsha’s body on Monday. Instead, he said, he and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra took part in the procession “to control the mob and ensure peace.”

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Congress party leaders’ allegations that he was violating the prohibitory orders by leading the procession was not true. “Did any of the Congress leaders take part in the procession? Did any of their leaders visit Harsha’s family and extended condolences?” he asked.

The Minister reiterated that he wanted a probe into the murder by the NIA. “That does not mean I doubt the efficiency of our police. The NIA probe is required to check if there is any international conspiracy involved in the crime,” he said.