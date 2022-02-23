Took part in procession to calm the crowd: Eshwarappa
RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has claimed that he did not violate the prohibitory order during the procession of Harsha’s body on Monday. Instead, he said, he and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra took part in the procession “to control the mob and ensure peace.”
Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Congress party leaders’ allegations that he was violating the prohibitory orders by leading the procession was not true. “Did any of the Congress leaders take part in the procession? Did any of their leaders visit Harsha’s family and extended condolences?” he asked.
The Minister reiterated that he wanted a probe into the murder by the NIA. “That does not mean I doubt the efficiency of our police. The NIA probe is required to check if there is any international conspiracy involved in the crime,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.