Too many contenders led to removal of Dy. CM post

Much against the expectation of creating posts of Deputy Chief Ministers, the BJP high command has done away with them.

The party had appointed three Deputy Chief Ministers in the regime of then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. This had set hopes of creating three to four such posts his time too. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the party high command has decided against it.

According to sources in the party, the proposal was shelved as too many senior leaders started throwing their hats into the ring. The party is learnt to have felt that intense lobbying would lead to groupism.

Power centres

Also, it appears that the high command did not want the Deputy Chief Ministers’ posts to become alternative power centres. The party specifically created these posts in the previous regime to nurture alternative leadership keeping in mind the imminent transition of power. Former Deputy Chief Ministers R. Ashok, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Govind Karjol, and K.S. Eshwarappa had set their eyes on the post while emerging Valmiki community leader B. Sriramulu was also keen on it.