Too few food samples being tested in labs, says MLC

The four food testing laboratories in the State tested 7,324 samples or about 11 samples a day in the period between April 2019 and December 2020, of which 553 food samples were found to have been adulterated.

Data placed before the Legislative Council on Monday showed that two FSSAI approved private laboratories between January 21, 2021, and February 2020 had tested 6,549 samples of which 153 samples were found to have been adulterated.

Congress member Thimmaiah, who raised the issue, pointed out that the number of samples collected and tested in the Government laboratories in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi were too low.

The written reply to his question said that the FSSAI had cancelled approval for four Government laboratories in December 2020 for not having obtained NABL accreditation.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar, however, said that certain upgradation of the facilities and infrastructure had to be made to get the NABL accreditation. “In the next three months, upgraded laboratories will start functioning in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi. The Kalaburagi laboratory will take time since a new building has to be built. The number of sample collection and testing in these laboratories was low due to staff shortage. As against a sanctioned strength of 424 personnel, 139 personnel are working in these four laboratories.”