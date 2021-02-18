Too early to say cluster outbreaks indicate second wave: Experts

Bengaluru

18 February 2021 00:11 IST

Although Karnataka has witnessed three cluster outbreaks in the recent days (one in Mangaluru and two in Bengaluru), experts say it is too early to say if these outbreaks are an indication of the beginning of a second wave.

Replying to queries at a media sensitisation programme, V. Ravi, member of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said a second wave can begin only if some cluster events cross a critical point after a series of clusters build up.

“It is difficult to conclude now if this is the beginning of a second wave. However, if some cluster events cross a critical point then we can have a second wave,” he said.

Dr. Ravi said it all depends on people, who should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

“It also depends on the health system and how quickly it acts and initiates containment measures. Both these aspects are important,” he said. As of now, Karnataka is at the lower end of the epidemic curve but has not touched the baseline as yet.

Targeted testing

Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra, who also heads the State’s Critical Care Unit, said people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as lesser number of new cases are being reported. And, cluster outbreaks are happening because people are not following protocols, he said.

“People from endemic zones such as Kerala and Maharashtra are also travelling into Karnataka, which makes it hard to tell who is a carrier of the virus,” he said.

The Commissioner said that between July and November 2020, more COVID-19 deaths were recorded due to delayed reporting, which could be seen in the number of admissions to the ICU.

Testing to pick up

NHM mission directors Arundathi Chandrashekar, who admitted that the number of tests conducted were low these days, said some positive cases may go undetected because of this. She said, “We have a fixed a target of around 75,000 tests per day. We will ensure that districts start testing better from now on.”