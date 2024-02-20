Tonga rally held in Mysuru to create awareness on Constitution

February 20, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

A rally comprising tongas and four-wheeled horse-drawn sarots was taken out in the city on Tuesday to create greater public awareness on the Constitution of India.

This is an ongoing exercise featuring different groups and the objective is not only to create awareness but to mark the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Mysuru is known for heritage tongas and sarots and hence, the authorities though it fit to have a rally comprising the traditional mode of transportation. Constitutional jathas are being held across the State covering all taluks and officials from the district administration took a pledge and administered oath to the participants to uphold the Constitutional values and norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru taluk panchayat office also held a constitutional awareness drive at Chamundi Hills and roped in tourists and devotees who were there to visit Chamundeshwari temple. A rally was taken out from the statue of Mahishasura to the local village, while an oath was administered to all the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.